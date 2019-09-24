Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jenelle Evans Blasted By Fans For Celebrating Anniversary With David Eason After Dog Controversy

CLIP09/24/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Not everyone is happy about Jenelle Evans and David Eason's marriage anniversary. The former "Teen Mom" star celebrated two years wed to her husband and posted a photo of her and David by the ocean to mark the occasion. While many fans commented on the post with congratulatory messages, others took the opportunity to criticize the couple, who have been embroiled in months of controversy following the death of their family's dog.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, reality tv, teen mom, jenelle evans, david eason, anniversary, dog, animal cruelty
S20192 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Christie Brinkley Says 'It's Unbelievable' Daughter Sailor Didn't Get Eliminated On 'DWTS'
CLIP 09/25/19
Miley Cyrus Fans Worry About Her Weight After She Bares Abs: 'You Seem Too Skinny'
CLIP 09/25/19
Gwen Stefani Credits Christina Aguilera For Spot On 'The Voice' Gig And For Meeting Blake Shelton
CLIP 09/25/19
Kylie Jenner Hospitalized For 'Flu-Like' Symptoms With Caitlyn Jenner By Her Side
CLIP 09/25/19
Charlie Sheen Reveals Why He Turned Down 'Dancing With The Stars'
CLIP 09/25/19
Kelly Ripa Goes There With TMI Mammogram Story: 'There's Not So Much for Them to Work With'
CLIP 09/25/19
Christina Anstead On Bed Rest 3 Weeks After Giving Birth: 'I Wasn't Taking Care Of Myself'
CLIP 09/25/19
Jennifer Lawrence And Julianne Moore Have Sweet 'Hunger Games' Reunion At Paris Fashion Week
CLIP 09/25/19
Felicity Huffman's Daughter Sophia Is Reportedly 'Reapplying To Colleges' After Admissions Scandal
CLIP 09/25/19
Jennifer Lopez Had One Request For Recreated Versace Dress: Make It Even More Lower Cut!
CLIP 09/25/19
Meghan Markle Rocks Recycled Chic Black Jumpsuit For First Solo Event On Royal Tour
CLIP 09/25/19
Meghan Markle Holding Archie In Africa Is Giving Us Major Prince Harry As A Baby Vibes
CLIP 09/25/19
Steven Avery's Attorney Slams Alleged New Confession To 'Making A Murderer' Killing
CLIP 09/24/19
7 Biggest Bombshells From Demi Moore's Intimate Memoir 'Inside Out'
CLIP 09/24/19
Selena Gomez Reveals She Was A 'Nerd' Who Only 'Hung Out With One Person' In School
CLIP 09/24/19
Gwen Stefani Says She And Blake Shelton Plan To Make Wallpaper Out Of Their Endless Tabloid Covers
CLIP 09/24/19
'This Is Us'' Chrissy Metz And Chris Sullivan On Season 4 Secrets: 'It's Been Too Long!' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 09/24/19
Bruce Willis Beams While Supporting Ex Demi Moore At Book Party With Their 3 Daughters And His Wife
CLIP 09/24/19
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Video Of Son Max Singing: ‘My Heart Can’t Take It’
CLIP 09/24/19
Jenelle Evans Blasted By Fans For Celebrating Anniversary With David Eason After Dog Controversy
CLIP 09/24/19
Meghan Markle Slays Another Recycled Look On Africa Tour With Prince Harry
CLIP 09/24/19
How Jessica Simpson Lost An Incredible 100 Pounds Just 6 Months After Giving Birth
CLIP 09/24/19
Destiny's Child Michelle Williams Is Fed Up With Being Mistaken For Actress Michelle Williams: ‘Can’t You See That I’m Black'
CLIP 09/24/19
Did Jerry Springer Turn Down Competing On 'The Masked Singer'?
CLIP 09/24/19
Empire' Star Mario 'Understands' Why Co-Star Terrence Howard Is Quitting Acting (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 09/24/19
Is Chris Sullivan Starting A Band With 'This Is Us' Co-Star Mandy Moore?
CLIP 09/24/19
Kaitlynn Carter Is All Smiles At 'DWTS' Taping After Breakup With Miley Cyrus
CLIP 09/24/19
Jonathan Van Ness 'Stands By' Decision To Go Public With HIV Diagnosis: 'I Did This For A Reason'
CLIP 09/24/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Proudly Praise Each Other's Parenting Skills In Africa
CLIP 09/24/19
Ally Brooke Feels Validated On 'DWTS' After Being Bullied By Fifth Harmony Fans
CLIP 09/24/19
Carrie Ann Inaba Breaks Down How New 'Dancing With The Stars' Voting System Works
CLIP 09/24/19
Kel Mitchell Dedicates 'DWTS' Dance To Dad Recovering From Brain Surgery: He Was 'Crying Tears Of Joy'
CLIP 09/24/19
Sailor Brinkley-Cook Confesses That She's 'Still Overcoming' Insecurities
CLIP 09/24/19
Lamar Odom Admits That Reliving The Night He Almost Died Is 'Like Therapy'
CLIP 09/24/19
Karamo Brown Is 'So Proud' Of Jonathan Van Ness For Revealing That He’s HIV Positive: 'It Inspires People'
CLIP 09/24/19
Hannah Brown Says She’ll Never 'Live Down' Having Sex In A Windmill With Ex Peter Weber
CLIP 09/24/19
Jenna Dewan And Boyfriend Steve Kazee Are Expecting First Child Together
CLIP 09/24/19
John Cena Looks Unrecognizable After Making This Wild Transformation For Prank (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 09/24/19
Meghan Markle Rocks Two Vastly Different Outfits For Second Day Of African Royal Tour
CLIP 09/24/19
Watch Prince Harry Fix Meghan Markle's Ponytail In Ultra-Sweet Moment From Their Royal Tour
CLIP 09/23/19
Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Enjoy Date Night Amid Demi Moore's Bombshell Cheating Claims
CLIP 09/23/19
Gwen Stefani Had No Idea Blake Shelton 'Was A Human Being On This Planet' Before 'The Voice'
CLIP 09/23/19
Dwyane Wade Catches Daughter Kaavia Making Epic Kitchen Mess And Her Reaction Is Priceless
CLIP 09/23/19
Will Smith Admits His Heaviest Weight In Emergency 'Red Table Talk': 'I Eat Food Like An Addict'
CLIP 09/23/19
Reese Witherspoon Invites Herself To Join 'Stranger Things' Season 4: 'Y'all Hiring?'
CLIP 09/23/19
Derek Peth Admits He's Still 'Interested' In Tayshia Amid Breakup Rumors With JPJ
CLIP 09/23/19
Oprah Reveals Why Her Doctor Needed A Hug After She Recovered From Pneumonia
CLIP 09/23/19
Caelynn Miller-Keyes Reveals How Boyfriend Dean Unglert 'Challenges' Her: 'He Has Made Me Accept Myself'
CLIP 09/23/19
Coco Austin Has Been Breastfeeding Daughter Chanel For Almost 4 Years: It's 'A Mothers Calling'
CLIP 09/23/19
Kit Harington Thanks Wife Rose Leslie After 'Game Of Thrones' Wins Big At 2019 Emmys
CLIP 09/23/19
Watch 'Queer Eye' Star Antoni Porowski Get Cheesy With This Delectable Platter
CLIP 09/23/19
Jennifer Lawrence Proves She’s A Regular Bride With These Items On Her Amazon Wedding Registry
CLIP 09/23/19
Wendy Williams Defends Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Over Emmys Laughter
CLIP 09/23/19
Tarek El Moussa And Christina Anstead Reunite For Daughter Taylor's 9th Birthday Party
CLIP 09/23/19
Wheelchair Dance Crew The Rollettes Shut Down Stereotypes With Epic Dance!
CLIP 09/23/19
Leah Remini Blasts Scientology After Learning Of Father's Death: 'We Were Not Able To Say Goodbye'
CLIP 09/23/19
50 Cent Has Strict Dating Criteria: 'I Like A Woman To Have Her Own Direction, Her Own Idea'
CLIP 09/23/19
Larry David Narrating 'Go The F**k To Sleep' Bedtime Sequel Is Funnier Than You Think
CLIP 09/23/19
Demi Moore Claims She Was Raped At 15 After Her Mom Put Her 'In Harm’s Way’ For $500
CLIP 09/23/19
Meghan Markle Recycles Blue Veronica Beard Dress In Africa That She Wore On Last Royal Tour
CLIP 09/23/19
Kim Kardashian Confesses That She 'Lied' To Appear In A Tupac Music Video At 14
CLIP 09/23/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Break Out Dance Moves In Africa Before Including Archie In Speeches
CLIP 09/23/19
Why Patricia Arquette Thinks It's An 'Amazing Time' In Hollywood For Age Diverse Casting
CLIP 09/23/19
Bill Hader Doesn't Attend Emmy After Parties For An Interesting Reason
CLIP 09/23/19
Kathy Griffin's Life Has Been 'Surreal' Since Severed Trump Head Photo: 'I'm Still Blacklisted'
CLIP 09/23/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Break This Royal Record By Taking Baby Archie On Africa Tour
CLIP 09/23/19
Alex Borstein Lost $100 Bet That 'Fleabag's' Olivia Colman Would Win Her Emmy Award
CLIP 09/23/19
'RuPaul's Drag Race's' Nina West Made Herstory At The 2019 Emmys: 'It's So Crazy To Me!'
CLIP 09/23/19
Billy Porter Was Told He’d Never Find Success In Hollywood: 'That Was Proven Wrong'
CLIP 09/23/19
Meghan Markle Seductively Poses In Never-Before-Seen Pics Shared By ‘Suits’ Co-Star
CLIP 09/23/19
Meghan Markle Stuns In Minimal Makeup With Prince Harry While Visiting Kids On Royal African Tour
CLIP 09/23/19
From Billy Porter To 'Game Of Thrones' And More: 8 Unforgettable Moments From The 2019 Emmys
CLIP 09/23/19
Biggest Upsets & Surprises At The 2019 Emmy Awards
CLIP 09/23/19
Billy Porter Breaks Down In Tears Over Historic Emmys Win: 'I Am So Overjoyed'
CLIP 09/22/19
Thomas Lennon Roasts Felicity Huffman While Stealing Emmys Spotlight With Wild Commentary
CLIP 09/22/19
Michelle Williams Gives Inspiring Speech Over Pay Inequality At Emmys
CLIP 09/22/19
Were Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Laughed At During 2019 Emmys?
CLIP 09/22/19
'When They See Us' Star Jharrel Jerome Fights Back Tears In Powerful Emmy Speech
CLIP 09/22/19
Patricia Arquette Advocates For Trans Rights At Emmys After Sister's Death: 'They're Human Beings'
CLIP 09/22/19
Kit Harington Glows At 2019 Emmys After Treatment Stay But Where Was Wife Rose Leslie?
CLIP 09/22/19
Who These ‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Blame For Coffee Cup And Water Bottle Goofs
CLIP 09/22/19
Jimmy Kimmel And Stephen Colbert Roast 2019 Emmys Over Lack Of Host: ‘It Sucks’
CLIP 09/22/19
Joe Jonas Can't Stop Gushing About Wife Sophie Turner On Emmys Night
CLIP 09/22/19
Jimmy Kimmel Reveals His Red Carpet Fashion Secret: 'I'm Wearing 4 Spanx Right Now'
CLIP 09/22/19
Lin-Manuel Miranda Knows Everything That Happens In 'Frozen 2': 'I Worked All My Disney Connections'
CLIP 09/22/19
Emilia Clarke, Kerry Washington And More Dazzle At The 2019 Emmys In Bright And Bold Looks
CLIP 09/22/19
The 2019 Emmys Kick Off With Wild Moments From Homer Simpson, Bryan Cranston & More!
CLIP 09/22/19
Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Get Super Romantic For Kiss Cam
CLIP 09/22/19
Emilia Clarke Wasn't Able To Snatch Her Wig From The 'Game Of Thrones' Set
CLIP 09/22/19
Kerry Washington Thinks She's A 'Combo' Of Pals Jennifer Lopez And Gwyneth Paltrow
CLIP 09/22/19
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Calls The Last Day On 'Veep' Set 'Crushingly Sad'
CLIP 09/22/19
Taraji P. Henson Spills Who Is Making Her Wedding Dress & More Dream Details
CLIP 09/22/19
Lin-Manuel Miranda Crashes Kristen Bell’s Emmys Interview, Watch Them Do A Kiss Cam!
CLIP 09/22/19
'GOT's' Gwendoline Christie Nominated Herself For Emmy In Honor Of Brienne Of Tarth: 'Women Deserve A Voice'
CLIP 09/22/19
Milo Ventimiglia's Mom Outs Him As A High School Overachiever
CLIP 09/22/19
Laverne Cox Shows Off The Surprisingly Relatable Secret Behind Her Flawless Emmys Glam
CLIP 09/22/19
Seth Meyers Admits Day Drinking With Rihanna Was Close To Being 'The Best Day' Of His Life
CLIP 09/22/19
Sterling K. Brown Dishes On 'A Newfound Respect' For His Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe
CLIP 09/22/19
Padma Lakshmi's 9-Year-Old Daughter Makes Red Carpet Debut: 'She Should Also Get Some Of The Glamour'
CLIP 09/22/19
'Game Of Thrones' Star Alfie Allen Shows Off His Killer Kit Harington Dance Moves!
CLIP 09/22/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.