Jen Shah Tried To Crash BravoCon To Tell Everyone She’s Not Going To Jail, Tamra Judge Reveals

CLIP10/15/22

Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” host Lauren Herbert spoke to Tamra Judge at BravoCon 2022 carpet and revealed that she had a surprise former housewife show up to her hotel room. “I did have a special guest show up to my hotel room last night, Jen Shah,” she revealed. “She showed up to my room and, yeah, it was a bit crazy, said, ‘She’s not going to jail and it’s all good.’ ”She added, “She wanted to crash ‘Watch What Happens Live’ last night….there was too much security.”

Tags: bravocon, Bravocon 2022, tamra judge, Jen Shah
