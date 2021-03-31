Also available on the nbc app

Just months before Jen Shah was arrested for her alleged involved in a massive money laundering and fraud scheme, she explained on Access Hollywood's digital series "Housewives Nightcap" what she did for a living. At the time, Jen described herself as the "Wizard of Oz" and said she was "the one behind the curtain." Federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday that the Bravo celebrity is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a purported long-running telemarketing scam.

