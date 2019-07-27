Access Hollywood
Jen Lilley Went Into Labor While On Hallmark Red Carpet: 'We Might Have A Baby Tonight'

CLIP07/27/19
Nothing was stopping Jen Lilley from attending the Hallmark Summer TCA event, even going into labor! The actress, who is pregnant with her first biological child, revealed to Access that she went into labor while strutting her stuff on the red carpet. Jen also expressed her excitement to Access about adding another kiddo to her growing family, she and hubby Jason Wayne are already proud parents to two sons via foster care.

Tags: Entertainment, Celebrities, Jen Lilley, Babies
S20192 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
