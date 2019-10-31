Jeffrey Epstein's Autopsy 'Points To Homicide' Despite Suicide Ruling, Pathologist Hired By His Family Claims

Also available on the NBC app

In an interview with Fox News, pathologist Michael Baden – who was hired by the family of the late Jeffrey Epstein – said he believes that the accused sex trafficker's injuries look more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide, though he made no official conclusions in regard to a homicide. Additionally, Dr. Baden was an observer during the autopsy and did not conduct it. In response to his claim, the chief medical examiner said in part, "Our investigation concluded that the cause of Mr. Epstein's death was hanging and the manner of death was suicide. We stand by that investigation … There is no reason for a second medical investigation by our office." Attorney Misty Marris joins All Access co-host Mario Lopez to analyze the new development and what could come next. Misty also weighs in two other celebrity legal issues: Kevin Hart's announcement that he will not be suing the driver that played a role in his September car crash, and whether or not Lori Loughlin's daughters, Isabella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli, will be called as witnesses in their parents' trials.

