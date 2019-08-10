Also available on the nbc app

Jeffrey Epstein, the multimillionaire financier and convicted sex offender, has died of apparent suicide, officials familiar with the matter tell NBC News. At 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at Manhattan Correctional Center and was taken to a nearby hospital. He arrived in cardiac arrest but was later pronounced dead. Epstein was facing federal sex trafficking charges, to which he had pleaded not guilty. One day before his death, a 2016 federal court deposition was unsealed, shedding new light on the sex trafficking allegations against him.

