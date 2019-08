Also available on the NBC app

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Tom Payne and Ross Marquand tell Access what the world of "The Walking Dead" is like without Andrew Lincoln's character, Rick Grimes. And, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero hints at just how chilling Samantha Morton's Alpha (a new villain on the show) is. Plus, showrunner Angela Kang says fans are going to see some really "deep, interesting work" from Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon.

Appearing: