Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for “Access Daily” which is currently filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple explained how they’re managing quarantine while on their farm with their two children. They also shared the story behind the adoption of an inseparable donkey and emu who needed to be rescued. Jeffrey Dean and Hilarie have a new show, “Friday Night In With The Morgans” on AMC, where they share lighthearted stories.

