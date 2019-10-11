Jeffrey Dean Morgan Got Matching Tattoos With 'Supernatural' Sons Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki

Also available on the NBC app

Jeffrey Dean Morgan said "I do" to longtime love Hilarie Burton at their wedding, but he also made a permanent commitment to two of his most famous co-stars. The actor got matching tattoos with his "Supernatural" sons Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki while celebrating his nuptials, and gave fans a peek at the trio getting their fresh ink. Jeffrey may have played the father of Jensen and Jared's characters, but these three couldn't seem more like brothers!

