Jeffree Star is apologizing to James Charles following some major drama online. In a new video titled, “Doing The Right Thing,” the beauty guru addressed major drama that’s happened recently after Tati Westbrook posted a video titled, “Breaking My Silence,” claiming that the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder and Shane Dawson allegedly coerced her into posting a previous video titled “Bye Sister” where she criticized James Charles.

