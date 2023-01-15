Jeff Bridges, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2020 and almost died of Covid-19 the following year spoke to Access Hollywod’s Scott Evans and reflected about his health battle, "I didn't feel like I was doing too much fighting. Well, I thought I was being called home, you know? I was in the surrender mode mostly, and I suppose that's a type of fighting, fighting to surrender."

