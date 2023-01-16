Main Content

Jeff Bridges Praises Wife & Kids Support During Cancer Battle: 'Didn't Think I Was Going To Make It'

CLIP01/15/23

Jeff Bridges is crediting his wife and daughter's support for helping him through the last two years. During an interview following his Lifetime Achievement Award win at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, "The Old Man" actor opened up about how his family's love is what kept him going. "I was sick for two years with cancer and covid...I didn't think I was going to make it at all. Let alone go back to work, but because they supported me so beautifully I was able to go back," he gushed.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Jeff Bridges, Critics Choice Awards, The Old Man
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.