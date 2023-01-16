Jeff Bridges is crediting his wife and daughter's support for helping him through the last two years. During an interview following his Lifetime Achievement Award win at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, "The Old Man" actor opened up about how his family's love is what kept him going. "I was sick for two years with cancer and covid...I didn't think I was going to make it at all. Let alone go back to work, but because they supported me so beautifully I was able to go back," he gushed.

