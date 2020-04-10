Also available on the NBC app

Jeezy is ready for married life with Jeannie Mai! The hip-hop star shared a pic of the pair on social media celebrating their love with and captioned, "Would say 4 life but that’s not long enough - Infinity...." "The Real" co-host and Jeezy announced their happy news exclusively to People magazine on Monday, sharing that Jeezy had to rethink his proposal when stay-at-home restrictions meant he couldn't pop the question during their planned vacation to Vietnam in April.

Appearing: