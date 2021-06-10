Also available on the nbc app

Jeezy talked to Access Hollywood about his latest season of “Worth a Conversation with Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins” on FOX SOUL and he opened up about how a guest on the show helped him as he was grieving the loss of his mother. The rapper also described the moment he saw his wife, Jeannie Mai, walk down the aisle during their wedding earlier this year. “I knew this would happen, but I didn’t know you were going to look this beautiful,” he said. Jeezy also explained why he decided to wear a champagne pink suit on his big day. Plus, he reveals how his relationship with the talk show host has changed since tying the knot.

