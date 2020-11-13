Main Content

Jeannie Mai is on the mend after her life-threatening health scare. The TV personality's fiancé, rapper Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins, appeared on "The Real" to give her co-hosts an update on her recovery after emergency throat surgery. "She's doing well," he said. "I thank y'all for y'all prayers and y'all support… She's eating everything in the house, but she's definitely doing well." Jeannie announced her departure from Season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars" in early November after being hospitalized for the serious condition.

