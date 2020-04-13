Also available on the NBC app

Jeannie Mai isn't afraid to get real about her journey to finding love again with fiancé Jeezy. On the latest episode of "The Real," which just returned to television and is recording episodes remotely, the co-host opened up about her plans to walk down the aisle for the second time following her 2018 divorce from Freddy Harteis. Jeannie tearfully called divorce one of "the most traumatic things that can happen" and said she was "jaded" about getting married again. Jeannie said what "saved" her was that she "never gave up on love."

