Jeannie Mai got candid with Access Hollywood about shining a light on her family's background during her rumba on "Dancing with the Stars" and explained why their story is exactly what America represents. "The Real" host also opened up about her fitness journey on the show and shared her secrets to maintaining her weight. Plus, Jeannie revealed that her fiancé Jeezy has "DWTS" watch parties with his daughter. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

