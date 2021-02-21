Also available on the nbc app

It didn't take long for Jeannie Mai to realize her Jeezy was a total romantic! "The Real" co-host told Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez that she knew he was a special kind of man at the end of their first date. "He turned to me and instead of giving me a kiss like I thought most guys would after a great date like that, he looked at me and he gave me a homework assignment,” she explained. “He said, 'I want you to think about the rest of your life with me. What would you want to do? Let's see if we can match up our vision board together.' And from that day forward, I knew what I was dealing with.” Jeannie also revealed she's feeling "wondrous" months after her scary battle with epiglottitis and talked about partnering with Owl’s Brew as their Chief Brand Officer.

