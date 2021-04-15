Also available on the nbc app

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's wedding day was full of so many special touches! The TV personality and rapper said "I do" two weeks ago in a romantic ceremony at their Atlanta home. Jeannie wore a nude-colored bridal gown for the occasion "I knew I wanted nude because the color represents how skin deep I want to be with Jay. It's a color that represents how transparent we are with each other," she told her "The Real" co-hosts this week.

