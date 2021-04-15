Main Content

Jeannie Mai Reveals Symbolism Behind Her Nude-Colored Wedding Gown: It 'Represents How Transparent We Are'

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's wedding day was full of so many special touches! The TV personality and rapper said "I do" two weeks ago in a romantic ceremony at their Atlanta home. Jeannie wore a nude-colored bridal gown for the occasion "I knew I wanted nude because the color represents how skin deep I want to be with Jay. It's a color that represents how transparent we are with each other," she told her "The Real" co-hosts this week.

