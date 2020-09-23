Also available on the nbc app

Jeannie Mai and her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro partner Brandon Armstrong spoke to Access Hollywood following their Cha Cha and spoke about the competition. Jeannie gushed about her relationship with her mom and how she pushes her to do better every week. “The Real” host also revealed that her and fiancé Jeezy will actually have two weddings to make her mom happy, “Because we have such opposing views and she is my mom and she loves J, we’re going to have two weddings. One for me and one for her.” She added, “So there’s going to be a lot of dancing.”

