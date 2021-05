Also available on the nbc app

Jeannie Mai is proving to everyone, including her mom, that she has some serious skills in the ballroom! "The Real" host chatted with Access Hollywood about how her mom is betting against on "Dancing with the Stars." Jeannie revealed how much money her mom has put down and how that has made her worker harder on the hit ABC show. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

