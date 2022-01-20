Also available on the nbc app

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is revealing the unique name of her sweet newborn, Monaco Mai Jenkins! The "Real" host shared the exciting news on her YouTube channel "Hello Hunnay" during a tour of the little one's nursery. "I thought Baby J's name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn't the name that came to us. What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating," she said.

