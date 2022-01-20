Zendaya Responds To D.A.R.E. Claiming Euphoria 'Glorifies' Teen Drug And Alcohol Use
CLIP 02/07/22
Jeannie Mai Jenkins is revealing the unique name of her sweet newborn, Monaco Mai Jenkins! The "Real" host shared the exciting news on her YouTube channel "Hello Hunnay" during a tour of the little one's nursery. "I thought Baby J's name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn't the name that came to us. What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating," she said.