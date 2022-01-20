Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her Baby's Name and The Special Meaning Behind It

CLIP01/20/22
Also available on the nbc app

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is revealing the unique name of her sweet newborn, Monaco Mai Jenkins! The "Real" host shared the exciting news on her YouTube channel "Hello Hunnay" during a tour of the little one's nursery. "I thought Baby J's name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn't the name that came to us. What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating," she said.

Appearing:
Tags: jeannie mai jenkins, jeannie mia, baby name, Baby, Jeezy, The Real
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.