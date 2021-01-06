Also available on the nbc app

Jeannie Mai is reflecting on the ups and downs of her past year as she celebrates her 42nd birthday. “The Real” host wrote on Instagram, “This year is unlike any other year I’ve ever celebrated my birthday. It was an awakening year, one that made me recognize what it means to be truly grateful,” she wrote alongside a steamy bikini snap. Jeannie also opened up about her recent health challenges after undergoing an emergency surgery in November due to a parapharyngeal abscess. “I’m grateful for the strength and resilience in my body after surgery, grateful to nourish it back to health, grateful for the healing love of my soulmate, Jay, and my family; and thankful for everyone here who has supported and encouraged me with such love and humor from around the world,” she added.

