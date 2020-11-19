Also available on the nbc app

She's back! Jeannie Mai made a surprise appearance on her talk show "The Real" — just weeks after she underwent emergency surgery. Although she still wasn't able to speak, the TV personality communicated with her co-hosts via handwritten posters. Jeannie later revealed that she would be able to return to the show as early as next week. The 41-year-old announced her departure from Season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars" in early November after she was hospitalized for an infected throat abscess.

