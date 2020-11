Also available on the nbc app

Jeannie Mai is loving her time on "Dancing with the Stars." The "Real" host opened up with Access Hollywood about competing on the hit ABC show and shared that she's "having the time of my life." Jeannie also noted that she believes she's not the best dancer on the show, but knows how to deliver a killer performance. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

Appearing: