Jeannie Mai spoke to Access Hollywood about joining the celebrity cast of “Dancing With The Stars” for the upcoming 29th season. She opened up about challenging herself by getting out of her comfort zone by joining the competition, “The best part of the show is watching myself face challenges that I’ve never had in my life.” She also spoke about her competition and noted that, “Johnny is really cool, I’ve watched his work before obviously in the Olympics and I don’t know why he’s here, it’s supposed be non-dancers, I don’t think it’s fair. But we’ll talk about that another time.” “Dancing With The Stars” premieres on September 14th on ABC.

