Jeannie Mai is grateful to have found the bright side of a scary situation! Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez stepped in for Ellen DeGeneres on Friday and talked with Jeannie and her "The Real" co-hosts about the sudden health issues she faced late last year. The TV personality underwent emergency surgery for a throat condition and had to drop out of "Dancing with the Stars." Jeannie reflected on how much the experience taught her about personal safety during the pandemic and why being forced to slow down gave her a chance to focus her energy on appreciating what really matters. Though she came away with some important life lessons for herself, Jeannie also joked that her fiancé Jeezy enjoyed her having to take it easy for a little while!

