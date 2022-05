Also available on the nbc app

Is Jeannie Mai Jenkins the next Real Housewife of Atlanta? Not so fast! The TV personality addressed rumors that she's joining the Bravo franchise, explaining on "The Real" this week that she's too focused on new motherhood to take on such a high-profile project. Despite Jeannie's reluctance, however, "RHOA" star Kenya Moore is all about welcoming her to the cast!

