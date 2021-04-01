Also available on the nbc app

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are married! The couple tied the knot on March 27 in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home, Vogue confirms. The bride wore a strapless, blush-colored Galia Lahav gown with a 15-foot train and the groom sported a custom-made champagne pink suit. The big day comes 1 year after the pair announced their engagement and Jeannie shared with the fashion mag that despite pivoting their wedding plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s grateful they still found the perfect way to celebrate their new chapter.

