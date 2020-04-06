Also available on the nbc app

She said yes! Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are engaged. "The Real" co-host and her rap star fiancé announced their happy news to People, sharing how Jeezy had to rethink his proposal when stay-at-home restrictions meant he couldn't pop the questions during their planned vacation in April. The couple was set to travel to Vietnam sometime this month, but when increased COVID-19 restrictions ended up keeping them at home, Jeezy made the most of their unexpected circumstances and brought Vietnam to his now-bride-to-be!

Appearing: