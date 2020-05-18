Also available on the NBC app

Jeannie Mai can’t stop gushing about her hubby-to-be, Jeezy! The co-host of “The Real” told Access Hollywood that the quarantine has made her appreciate her love even more: “I’ll always say, forevermore, that getting engaged during the quarantine is really what I never imagined and what I would prefer, because it just shows me that life is not going to stop love.” Jeannie also chatted with Access about hosting the new season of zany extreme mini golf competition “Holey Moley,” teasing celebrity guest appearances, zip lining, crocodiles, and more! “Holey Moley II: The Sequel” premieres on May 21 at 9PM on ABC.

Appearing: