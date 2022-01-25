Main Content

Jeannie Mai Gets Honest About New Life As A New Mom: 'Nothing Prepared Me For Postpartum'

CLIP01/25/22
Jeannie Mai is keeping it real when it comes to being a new mom. On January 24th, "The Real" host shared a candid photo of herself in maternity briefs from when she was a few days postpartum and wrote a vulnerable caption alongside the image. "While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life, nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING," she said.

