Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 & Lawyer, Dies At 30: She 'Embodied Love & Served Others'
CLIP 01/30/22
Main Content
Jeannie Mai is keeping it real when it comes to being a new mom. On January 24th, "The Real" host shared a candid photo of herself in maternity briefs from when she was a few days postpartum and wrote a vulnerable caption alongside the image. "While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life, nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING," she said.