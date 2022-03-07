Main Content

Jeannie Mai Gets Candid About Grueling Breastfeeding Journey: 'More Difficult Than Giving Birth'

03/07/22
New mom Jeannie Mai is getting real about breastfeeding! On Friday, the 43-year-old daytime talk show host opened up about the difficulties she's had producing enough milk for her daughter, Monaco. "Hands down, it's been the most difficult part of this entire mom journey. For me, it was even more difficult than giving birth," she wrote in part. Jeannie and her husband, Jeezy, got married in 2021 and announced in January that they welcomed their first child, baby girl Monaco.

Tags: Jeannie Mai, Jeezy, breastfeeding, new mom, motherhood, Monaco Jenkins
