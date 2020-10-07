Also available on the nbc app

Jeannie Mai knows the exact dynamic she wants with soon-to-be husband Jeezy – and it isn't what it sounds like! The TV personality shared her marriage philosophy on Wednesday's "The Real," telling viewers and her co-hosts that she plans on being submissive to Jeezy when it comes to domestic matters, explaining that after years of running her own career she's happy to let the rapper take the lead in their household – but that doesn't mean he's in charge all the time or makes all the decisions.

Appearing: