Jeannie Mai is ready to say "I do" to Jeezy – twice! The TV personality tells Access Daily's Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans that she and her fiancé are planning to have two weddings in order to fulfill what they want for their special day and her mom's vision for a more traditional celebration. Will she wear two different dresses – or more? Jeannie also reveals how her body is reacting to her time on "Dancing with the Stars" and shares that she's seeing new muscle definition and feeling sore in places she never expected!

