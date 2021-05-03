Also available on the nbc app

Jeannie Mai is a Mrs., but her co-hosts from ‘The Real’ were noticeably absent from her nuptials. The talk show host shared how the changes to her wedding day unfolded due to Covid-19 restrictions. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum married her husband, Jeezy, at the end of March. She clarified to her fans that while she didn’t invite the ladies, she did call them to tell them they were doing a secret ceremony.

