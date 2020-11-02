Also available on the nbc app

Jeannie Mai's time on "Dancing with the Stars" has come to an end. The TV host announced her exit from the competition after being hospitalized for a throat condition. "My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat, which requires immediate attention and surgery," she told "Good Morning America" in a statement. "I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally and I am so proud of how far we've come."

