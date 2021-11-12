Also available on the nbc app

Jeannie Mai is getting candid about the highs and lows of her sex life while expecting her first kiddo with hubby Jeezy. While chatting with an intimacy expert for a new YouTube video, she revealed that Jeezy likes to play with her belly during sex. "One of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J, because then you see your belly, you see his face [and] when he gets to play — like, he’s playing with your belly or playing with your breasts," she said.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution