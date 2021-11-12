Main Content

Jeannie Mai Confesses Hubby Jeezy Likes To Play With Her Pregnant Belly During Sex

Jeannie Mai is getting candid about the highs and lows of her sex life while expecting her first kiddo with hubby Jeezy. While chatting with an intimacy expert for a new YouTube video, she revealed that Jeezy likes to play with her belly during sex. "One of my favorite positions is actually being on top of J, because then you see your belly, you see his face [and] when he gets to play — like, he’s playing with your belly or playing with your breasts," she said.

