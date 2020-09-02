Also available on the nbc app

Who is ready to bust a move? The official list of celebs competing for the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars" is finally here! After months of anticipation, "Good Morning America" announced the celebrity cast who will be dancing for the season 29 mirrorball trophy. The epic lineup includes "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin, "Selling Sunset's" Chrishell Stause, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nelly, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, former NFL player Vernon Davis, Jesse Metcalfe and more!

