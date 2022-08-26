Main Content

Jeanie Buss Reflects On Kobe Bryant's Incredible Legacy: 'He's The Greatest Laker Ever'

CLIP08/25/22

Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss knows the incredible impact the late Kobe Bryant had on her team. "In my opinion, he's the greatest Laker ever. I mean, you can debate that – but I'm wearing the Mambacita shirt," she told Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. "He really, you know, showed by example what can happen with hard work and the Mamba mentality," Jeannie added. The sports executive also revealed how it feels to be the first female owner of a championship NBA team. She also shared the motivation behind making the 10-part docuseries "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers," which is streaming now on Hulu. Learn more about the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation at mambaandmambacita.org.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Jeanie Buss, Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, NBA, Los Angeles Lakers, sports, TV, Hulu
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.