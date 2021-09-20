Main Content

Jean Smart is remembering her late husband at the 2021 Emmys. The actress took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on the HBO series "Hacks." Once she took the stage, Jean held back tears while dedicating the award to her late husband Richard Gilliland. "Before I say anything else, I have to acknowledge my late husband who passed away six months ago yesterday," she said.

