JD McCrary was destined to be king! The 12-year-old actor stopped by Access Live to dish about starring as Young Simba in the re-imagined classic "The Lion King." Access Live debuts JD's self-taped audition that he shot for the big role, and the young star spills what it was like meeting his co-star Beyoncé! Plus, Access' Scott Evans and JD hilariously read lines together from the hit movie.

