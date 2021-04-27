Also available on the nbc app

Jay-Z loves being a dad! The hip hop superstar spoke to The Sunday Times and opened up about what it’s like being a parent alongside his wife Beyoncé to their three children, Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi. “Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know. Not ‘here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right?’ But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible,” he said.

