Also available on the NBC app

Jay-Z is remembering his last heartbreaking conversation with the late Kobe Bryant. The music mogul shared some of the NBA star's final words to him as he spoke to students during his Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter lecture series at Columbia University following the tragic helicopter crash on January 26 that killed the basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers. "We've hung out multiple times and he was last in my house on New Year's," Jay-Z recalled. "He was just in the greatest space I've seen him in. One of the last things he said to me was, 'You got to see Gianna play basketball.' That was one of the most hurtful things because he was so proud."

Appearing: