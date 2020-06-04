Also available on the NBC app

Jay-Z is putting his resources behind the fight against racial injustice, and he did so a big way for S. Lee Merritt, an attorney for the family of Ahmaud Arbery. The civil rights lawyer revealed on social media that the music superstar helped him out with his transportation when he needed to travel to the preliminary hearing for Arbery's alleged killers. Lee shared a photo of his ride and wrote, "When you absolutely have to be in Court to stand with your client and righteous protestors for justice ... Jay Z sends his private jet. That’s part of the P.P.E plan to get us out of this Crisis (People Power Political Power Economic Power)."

