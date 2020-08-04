Priyanka Chopra Applauds Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris: 'Congratulations To Us & Our Kind'
CLIP 01/13/21
Main Content
Calling all aspiring artists, athletes and entrepreneurs! Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation partnered with Brooklyn’s Long Island University to launch the Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports and Entertainment come 2021. Students will experience hands-on learning in specialties from performance arts to business management with plenty of guest lecturers. See what else Jay-Z’s company has planned!