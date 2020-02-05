Also available on the NBC app

Jay-Z recently revealed why he and his wife Beyoncé didn't stand during Demi Lovato's performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. The rapper was there for his "Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter Lecture Series" at Columbia University and following the Super Bowl a professor asked him if they stayed seated to "convey a signal." Jay responded, "it actually wasn't. sorry, it really wasn't." He went on to explain saying, "what really happened was, it was not pre-meditated at all." The 50-year-old continued saying that they went into "artist mode" and were focused on Demi's performance saying that he was with Queen Bey, who has performed at the super bowl in the past, and she brought up the fact that the "anyone" singer must be "super nervous."

Appearing: