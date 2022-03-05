Main Content

Jay-Z Takes Daughter Blue Ivy On Fun Disneyland Trip With Chris Martin, His Kids And Dakota Johnson

CLIP03/04/22
Jay-Z and Chris Martin brought their famous families together for a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth! The musical pals were spotted enjoying a day at Disneyland on Thursday. The "Holy Grail" rapper brought his and wife Beyonce's 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, while and the Coldplay frontman took his and ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow's teens, 17-year-old Apple and 15-year-old Moses. Chris was also joined by his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

Tags: Jay-Z, chris martin, Dakota Johnson, blue ivy carter, Disneyland, apple martin
