Jay-Z and Chris Martin brought their famous families together for a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth! The musical pals were spotted enjoying a day at Disneyland on Thursday. The "Holy Grail" rapper brought his and wife Beyonce's 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, while and the Coldplay frontman took his and ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow's teens, 17-year-old Apple and 15-year-old Moses. Chris was also joined by his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

