Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter had a daddy-daughter night out at the L.A. Lakers vs. LA Clippers game on Sunday. The two sat courtside, and Blue was as stylish as ever in Fendi boots and a jean jacket with "Blue Is My Name" on the back. The pair met players after the game, including JaVale McGee and LeBron James. Also seen taking in the big match were Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, enjoying a parents night out, and rapper 2 Chainz.

